Blitz Live All-Season voting is underway!

Each week, Blitz Live asked our social media followers to cast their vote for Player of the Week and Game of the Week.

It's time to make the ultimate decision.

Cast your vote for the top game and single-game performance of the year. Candidates for each category are listed below. Highlighted links showcase individual games and player performance.

Game of the Year:

McDonald 27, Brookfield 14

Struthers 16, Crestview 9

Mineral Ridge 16, Newton Falls 15

Poland 30, Howland 7

Mooney 21, Boardman 7

Canfield 17, Boardman 7

Springfield 40, Western Reserve 14

Boardman 20, Ursuline 14

Western Reserve 13, McDonald 8

Canfield 38, Poland 0

Single game performances:

Alex Cintron vs Brookfield (146 yards, three TDs)

Nick Adams vs Crestview (90 yards, one TD)

Willie Mitchell vs Niles (213 yards, four TDs)

Jonah Spencer vs Howland (172 yards, 1 TD)

Nick Crawford vs Struthers (2 TDs)

Parker Sherry vs Southern (106 yards passing, 101 yards rushing, 4 total TDs)

Luke Snyder vs Western Reserve (193 yards rushing, 4 TDs)

Mike Diaz vs Lakeview (INT on defense)

Todd Henning vs McDonald (GW 87 yard kick return for TD)

Paul Breinz vs Poland (2 TDs)

