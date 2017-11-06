Authorities charge Ohio 12-year-old after school threats

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged a 12-year-old boy following threats made against an Ohio elementary school.

The threats were made against Millersport Elementary School in central Ohio on Thursday and Friday, and included emailed threats of a bomb and the killing of children.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested the boy Monday and charged him with two counts of inducing panic.

Sheriff Dave Phalen says the boy was released to the custody of guardians.

Walnut Township Local Schools Superintendent Randy Cotner says the district is grateful an arrest was made and happy to resume normal operations.