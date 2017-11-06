JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Authorities charge Ohio 12-year-old after school threats


Published: Mon, November 6, 2017 @ 4:41 p.m.

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged a 12-year-old boy following threats made against an Ohio elementary school.

The threats were made against Millersport Elementary School in central Ohio on Thursday and Friday, and included emailed threats of a bomb and the killing of children.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested the boy Monday and charged him with two counts of inducing panic.

Sheriff Dave Phalen says the boy was released to the custody of guardians.

Walnut Township Local Schools Superintendent Randy Cotner says the district is grateful an arrest was made and happy to resume normal operations.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes