Downtown event honors those killed in Vietnam War

— The fact that Zoey Douglas’ great uncle was killed in action at a young age long before her time didn’t diminish her gratitude and appreciation for being able to honor him.

“It’s nice to be able to hear the names of people who served our country and died for us,” the 11-year-old New Middletown girl said, referring in part to Thomas F. Douglas, who died Nov. 22, 1965, in the Vietnam War at age 26. “It felt kind of different to see his name among the others.”

Zoey, her 9-year-old sister, Afton, and her grandparents, Bill and Sharon Douglas, came to this afternoon’s annual Laying of the Roses ceremony on Central Square, downtown, to honor Thomas Douglas, one of the 100 Mahoning County service members killed during the war.

