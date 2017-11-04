Halftime: YSU 38, Indiana State 24

— The Youngstown State offense had a big first half today, bouncing back from a shutout loss last week to put five touchdowns and a field goal on Indiana State for a 38-24 halftime lead at Memorial Stadium.

Ricky Davis — starting at quarterback with Nathan Mays and Hunter Wells hurt — ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more for YSU (3-5, 1-4). Tevin McCaster also ran for a score and Zak Kennedy made a field goal for the Penguins.

But after Davis staked YSU to an early 28-0 lead, Indiana State (0-8, 0-5) broke several big plays starting with the final play of the second quarter to get back into the game.