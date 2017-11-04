Four shot at Market Street club

YOUNGSTOWN
Four people shot early today at a Market Street club are expected to survive, police said.
Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said the four were shot about 2:20 a.m. at Club Deja Vu, 2810 Market St.
Bobovnyik said police have no suspects yet.
A man was also shot in the face overnight in the 300 block of West Chalmers Avenue and his car was taken, Bobovnyik said. He did not have a condition on that man.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.