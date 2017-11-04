Final score: YSU 66, Indiana State 24

— Senior quarterback Ricky Davis passed for 349 yards and rushed for 98 more to lead Youngstown State to a 66-24 rout of Indiana State today at Memorial Stadium.

YSU (4-5, 2-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak. The winless Sycamores fell to 0-9 and 0-6.

Davis had touchdown passes of 64, 62 and 37 and TD runs 57 yards and 1 yard.

Wide receivers Damoun Patterson (five catches for 143 yards) and Samuel St. Surin (two catches, 125 yards) had big day. Running back Tevin McCaster added 71 yards on 22 carries.

Davis' 349 passing yards were the fourth-most in YSU history and most by a Penguins QB since Jamie DeVore against Eastern Kentucky in 1983.