Church's first Thunder Run raising funds for toys for foster kids, orphans, needy

BOARDMAN

Christ’s Church may be reorganizing and have a small congregation, but you could say the church also is reaching out to the community in a big way.

“We’re trying to help any needy family that needs help for Christmas,” said the Rev. Bob Gilbert, pastor.

The Rev. Mr. Gilbert was among those who were revved up for that purpose, which was the driving force behind Saturday morning’s first Thunder Run which began at the church, 7155 Glenwood Ave.

About 20 people, many affiliated with Remnant Sons, a Christian-oriented motorcycle club, took part in the two-hour motorcycle ride through Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Proceeds from the outreach effort will be used to buy children’s toys to distribute during the holidays, including for foster children and orphans, he noted.

So far, between $300 and $400 worth of toys has been donated, said Dale Sullivan, a church volunteer.

Read more about the project in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.