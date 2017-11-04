Belgian airline exec, biker's legs amputated from Manhattan terrorist attack

NEW YORK (AP)

Marion Van Reeth biked hundreds of miles through rugged parts of the world on charity excursions.

It was a family vacation cycling outing in New York that left the Belgian airline executive with the most severe injuries of anyone who survived this week's terrorist truck attack - her legs so badly mangled they had to be amputated.

Van Reeth's husband, Aristide Melissas, and their 16-year-old son, Daryl Melissas, were also among the dozen people hospitalized after Tuesday's attack on a lower Manhattan bike path that took eight lives - six of them foreign visitors.

The couple's nephew, who was part of their group, suffered only scratches and did not need to be hospitalized.