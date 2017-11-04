JOBS
Belgian airline exec, biker's legs amputated from Manhattan terrorist attack


Published: Sat, November 4, 2017 @ 6:37 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP)

Marion Van Reeth biked hundreds of miles through rugged parts of the world on charity excursions.

It was a family vacation cycling outing in New York that left the Belgian airline executive with the most severe injuries of anyone who survived this week's terrorist truck attack - her legs so badly mangled they had to be amputated.

Van Reeth's husband, Aristide Melissas, and their 16-year-old son, Daryl Melissas, were also among the dozen people hospitalized after Tuesday's attack on a lower Manhattan bike path that took eight lives - six of them foreign visitors.

The couple's nephew, who was part of their group, suffered only scratches and did not need to be hospitalized.

