« News Home

Police find drugs at Youngstown East Side home


Published: Fri, November 3, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit on Thursday found nine Suboxone strips and a 9mm handgun at an East Side home.

Also found in the 165 S. Jackson St. home about 4:45 p.m. was two bags of crack and a heroin press.

Arrested on drug charges was Frances Turner, 26, who lists the home as her address. Three children in her home, two aged 3 and one who is 5, were placed in the custody of a relative, reports said.

