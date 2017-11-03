Poland smell: No risk to area residents

POLAND — The source of a strange smell reported in a Poland neighborhood Thursday does not pose a risk to area residents, Chip Comstock, Western Reserve Joint Fire District Chief, said.

Comstock said the department received a complaint about a petroleum-based odor, prompting the fire department to respond to the area of Coblentz Drive and Stoner Avenue and call in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and a hazardous materials team.

Comstock said the team narrowed the odor down to a neighborhood block, and determined it was coming from storm sewers that empty into Yellow Creek.

Responders built earthen dams and placed absorbent pads at an area near the creek to prevent any oil from getting into the stream, Comstock said. The fire department will leave the dams in place and will remove the pads at a later time.

The exact source was not determined, but Comstock said it likely was a leaking underground fuel tank. He said there is no danger to anyone in the area.