Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics make donation to TCESC


Published: Fri, November 3, 2017 @ 10:09 a.m.

WARREN — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics today made a donation in the amount of $1,950 to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s STEAM-Powered Learning program.

STEAM Powered Learning is a program for students in grades five through eight that meets 15 days during the school year and focuses on the performance arts, mixed media art, coding and robotics and engineering.

TCESC officials said the donation will be used for curriculum materials.

