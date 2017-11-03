JOBS
« News Home

OSHP troopers seize $266K worth of meth in traffic stop


Published: Fri, November 3, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

PERRYSBURG — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Connecticut man after a traffic stop in Wood County.

According to a patrol news release, at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, troopers stopped a rented 2017 Infinity QX 60 with Arizona registration for a following too close violation on Interstate 80.

Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable-cause search revealed about 246 ounces of methamphetamine submerged within liquid. The methamphetamine is valued at about $266,000.

The driver, Shamel Eaton, 37, of Winsor, Conn., was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.

