Ohio chooses marijuana growers in Ravenna, Akron, Canton and 8 more places

COLUMBUS (AP) —

Ohio has chosen the first 11 cultivators for its medical marijuana program, though it could be months before they’re authorized to start producing their crop.

The smaller growers selected Friday can cultivate up to 3,000 square feet, representing a small portion of the anticipated total. Up to a dozen larger growers for sites as big as 25,000 square feet are expected to be announced later this month.

All of the sites will be indoor, high-security, regulated businesses. These companies have nine months to get their businesses operational, and a state team must visit their facilities before they get a certificate that allows them to grow, Department of Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said.

The state can offer up to 24 cultivator licenses – up to 12 smaller growers and 12 larger ones. A 12th smaller cultivator could be selected later.

Ohio accepted 185 total applications, which are evaluated based on their plans for business, operations, quality assurance, security and finances.

Among those selected Friday, the top-scoring applicant was Fire Rock Ltd., which applied for locations in Akron, Canton and Columbus. The other smaller growers chosen are:

FN Group Holdings LLC in Ravenna

Mother Grows Best LLC in Canton

OhiGrow LLC in Toledo

Ancient Roots LLC in Wilmington

Ohio Clean Leaf LLC in Carroll and Dayton

Ascension BioMedical LLC in Oberlin

Agri-Med Ohio LLC in Langsville

Paragon Development Group LLC in Huber Heights

Hemma LLC in Monroe

Galenas LLC in Akron