Needle found in Boardman child's trick-or-treat candy

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating after a man reported finding a sewing needle in a snack his stepdaughter collected while trick or treating.

According to a police report filed Thursday, a Duncaster Drive resident told police the 12-year-old girl asked him to open a Rice Krispies treat for her, then, before biting into it, she noticed a “small sewing needle” stuck to the treat. Police also noticed there was a small hole in the wrapper.

The man was not sure which house or street the treat came from, he said.

Police took the treat and the needle as evidence, according to the police report.