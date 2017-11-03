Man out of drug rehab is robbed trying to buy cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Salem man Thursday checked out of a drug rehabilitation facility in Massillon then went to Youngstown to buy cocaine, only to be beaten and robbed.

Police found the 23-year-old victim about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Byron Street on the East Side, his face covered in bruises and blood. Reports said the victim told police a man he knows drove him to the East Side from the rehab center to get cocaine, but once he got inside the drug house, his driver and others beat him and stole $80 from him.

The man managed to get away and call 911, reports said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for his injuries.