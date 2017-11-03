Federal judge dismisses YSU from SGA lawsuit

AKRON — A federal judge ruled a former candidate for president of Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association cannot bring a lawsuit against the university.

The judge, however, permitted Sydney Vegoda to seek an injunction against the faculty adviser of the SGA’s elections board.

Vegoda and her running mate Dylan Edwards, who has since dropped out of the lawsuit, filed a suit in U.S. District Court in April against YSU and the members of the SGA’s elections board arguing their First and 14th Amendment rights were violated when they were not provided with due process after someone had filed a grievance against their campaign that sought to limit their speech.

Judge Sara Lioi ruled because YSU is an arm of the state and not a “person” it is immune from the specific claims Vegoda brought against the university.

Judge Lioi further ruled Karen Becker, adviser of the SGA’s elections board, is protected from a suit for damages, but Vegoda can still ask the court to prohibit Becker from violating her constitutional rights in the form of an injunction.

YSU also raised complaints about the manner in which Vegoda served the lawsuit.

Judge Lioi ruled Vegoda has 30 days to provide copies to remaining defendants or else the lawsuit will be dismissed.