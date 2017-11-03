JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Court asked to reconsider defamation suit against Bill Cosby


Published: Fri, November 3, 2017 @ 1:40 p.m.

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who says Bill Cosby raped her decades ago wants a federal appeals court to reconsider her defamation case against the comedian.

Kathrine McKee's attorney is asking the full 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear her case. A three-judge panel of the court last month refused to revive her lawsuit against Cosby.

The former actress said Cosby defamed her in a letter that his lawyer sent to the New York Daily News demanding a retraction of a 2014 story about McKee's rape allegations.

A lower court judge who dismissed her lawsuit said the letter was protected by the First Amendment.

Among other things, McKee is challenging the three-judge panel's conclusion that she was a public figure, which makes it harder to win a defamation claim.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes