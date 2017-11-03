Community responds to sandwich promotion honoring slain officer

LIBERTY

Kravitz Deli is known to draw a big crowd, but on Friday, customers wearing “Thin Blue Line” and “R.I.P. Justin Leo” shirts had more than lunch on their mind.

Jack Kravitz, deli owner, dedicated Friday, National Sandwich Day, to Girard police officer Justin Leo by having a fundraiser. Since Leo’s badge number was 324, customers could buy three corned beef, turkey or Reuben sandwiches for $24.

Leo was killed in the line of duty answering a domestic-violence call in Girard on Oct. 21.

Police officers from Liberty, Youngstown, Girard and Poland also were offered a free sandwich as a token of appreciation for their service.

One dollar from every sandwich was donated to a charity fund in Leo’s honor through the Girard Police Department.

The fundraiser was a personal tribute from Kravitz and his staff. Kravitz said Leo was a regular customer and was friends with many staff members, including former Kravitz staff member J.J. Silverman, who worked with Leo at the Girard Police Department.

“Our staff was looking for a way to recognize his ultimate sacrifice,” Kravitz said.

As of 4 p.m. today, Kravitz estimated about 500 sandwiches were sold.

