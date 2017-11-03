Columbiana man revived from overdose on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Columbiana man who was found passed out about 11 a.m. Thursday on a West Side street from a heroin overdose told police it was obvious he had used drugs and they did not need to get a blood sample from him.

Officers were called to North Osborn and Connecticut avenues where an off-duty officer found Albert Santiago, 32, passed out behind the wheel of a car. Reports said paramedics had to give Santiago two doses of the opiate-reversal antidote Narcan. He was holding a needle in his hand when he was found.

Santiago was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated and reports said he agreed to have blood drawn for a test. Reports said he told police: “Why do you need a test or do a sample? I was using. I’m just embarrassed about this.”

Santiago faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a drug-abuse instrument and inducing panic.