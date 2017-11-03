21 WFMJ-TV hosts opioid summit today at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN — A room at the Covelli Centre where a community summit on the opioid epidemic is taking place is packed to standing-room only.

The summit is sponsored by the Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mahoning County Mental Health And Recovery Board.

The three-hour event featured a panel of speakers, with everyone from law enforcement to recovery professionals; video messages from U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown; and a question-and-answer session with the audience.

21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, is moderating the event, which ends at 1 p.m.