YSU Newman Center's wine-tasting fundraiser is Saturday


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Newman Center will host its second annual “Sippin’ With The Saints” wine-tasting fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Columba Cathedral Hall, West Wood Street.

Tickets are $50 and $90 per couple. A table for six is $260. All tickets include eight drink tickets, fine wines, hors d’oeuvres, wedding soup and Youngstown-style cookie table. There will also be a 50-50 raffle, a wine pull and gift baskets.

For tickets, visit www.ysunewmancsa.org or call Dr. Thom or Darlene at 330-747-9202. Proceeds benefit Catholic student outreach programs.

