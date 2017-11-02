JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police arrest man on drug charges


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 12:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN ± Reports said police Wednesday found three bags of suspected cocaine, a bag of suspected marijuana and eight pills from a man who fled from a traffic stop.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue on the South Side driven by Rachel Clinton, 28, of Youngstown, for running a stop sign. A passenger, Demetrius Lockett, 32, of Boardman ran and was caught in a yard in the 600 block of Pasadena Avenue.

Lockett was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business as well as warrants from municipal court and Columbiana County. Clinton received a citation for driving under suspension.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes