Youngstown police arrest man on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN ± Reports said police Wednesday found three bags of suspected cocaine, a bag of suspected marijuana and eight pills from a man who fled from a traffic stop.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue on the South Side driven by Rachel Clinton, 28, of Youngstown, for running a stop sign. A passenger, Demetrius Lockett, 32, of Boardman ran and was caught in a yard in the 600 block of Pasadena Avenue.

Lockett was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business as well as warrants from municipal court and Columbiana County. Clinton received a citation for driving under suspension.