Youngstown officials ponder monthly unpaid leave to balance budget

YOUNGSTOWN

As city officials try to avoid layoffs to make up a projected $2.5 million to $3 million general-fund deficit next year, one new option thrown out was unpaid leave.

The idea was brought up Thursday at a city council meeting by Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th.

He mentioned one unpaid day a month for certain city employees, but it could be more than that if the city decides to go that way.

Finance Director David Bozanich said the city tried during the 1980s to have some employees work a four-day week and be furloughed on a fifth day but lost a lawsuit over the issue.

Law Director Martin Hume said when he worked for Mahoning County, he was furloughed one day a week at one time and there wasn’t a lawsuit. Hume will look at the legality of the idea as a possible way to make up the budget shortfall.

Council met with administration officials for about an hour about the impending deficit, largely going over what was discussed at an Oct. 19 meeting when the shortfall initially was discussed.

Another meeting is tentatively set for Nov. 20.

“It’s going to be pain,” Ray said. “There’s going to be cuts.”

The city needs to eliminate about 40 employees by the end of next year, Bozanich said.

