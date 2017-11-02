JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Youngstown cops arrest man with gun trying to get into Rescue Mission


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 11:59 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police on Wednesday found a 9mm handgun on a man trying to get into the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission at 962 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Essique Williams, 20, of Cameron Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons after he was arrested about 7:50 p.m.

Reports said police were called for a man matching Williams’ description carrying a gun. When officers asked if he had a gun, he said it was in his jacket pocket. Police checked his pockets and found the gun, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes