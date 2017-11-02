Youngstown cops arrest man with gun trying to get into Rescue Mission

YOUNGSTOWN — Police on Wednesday found a 9mm handgun on a man trying to get into the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission at 962 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Essique Williams, 20, of Cameron Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons after he was arrested about 7:50 p.m.

Reports said police were called for a man matching Williams’ description carrying a gun. When officers asked if he had a gun, he said it was in his jacket pocket. Police checked his pockets and found the gun, reports said.