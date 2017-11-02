Warren Fire Department investigating three suspected arsons in two days

WARREN — The Warren Fire Department is hitting the streets and interviewing residents of the area on either side of West Market Street on the West Side after three suspicious house fires there the past two days.

In all three cases, people were home at the time. All escaped unharmed. Damage was minor in all three cases, but two of the homes were boarded up.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said because of the patterns involved in the three fires – similar method of starting them and them being close together, it appears they were all set by the same person or persons.

“It is a scary situation,” Nussle said.

