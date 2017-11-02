JOBS
TAX OVERHAUL | House GOP tax overhaul keeps retirement rules


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 10:22 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans would preserve the popular retirement account for middle-class Americans while limiting a cherished deduction for homeowners in a sweeping tax cut plan unveiled today that would add $1.5 trillion to the nation's debt.

GOP leaders briefed rank-and-file lawmakers on the proposal this morning ahead of a formal rollout and a show of unity event at the White House with President Donald Trump. A major revamp of the tax code, the first in three decades, is a top legislative and political priority of Republicans.

Details were contained in a summary obtained by The Associated Press.

The proposal would leave intact the existing rules on 401(k) retirement accounts and the ability of Americans to contribute up to $18,000 into the accounts tax-free.

But the plan limits the widely used deduction for mortgage interest for newly purchased homes at up to $500,000, a sharp reduction from the current $1 million cap.

The plan also limits the amount you can deduct for local property taxes to $10,000 while eliminating the deduction for state income taxes, which generated significant opposition from Republicans in high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey.

"I view the elimination of the deduction as a geographic redistribution of wealth, picking winners and losers," said Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who represents eastern Long Island. "I don't want my home state to be a loser, and that really shouldn't come as any surprise."

The child tax credit would be increased from $1,000 to $1,600, though the $4,050 per child exemption would be repealed.

The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code. But there is lingering opposition from northeastern Republicans fearful of losing a cherished deduction for state and local taxes and anxiety among other rank-and-file lawmakers over emerging details.

