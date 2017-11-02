JOBS
Police name suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 9:27 a.m.

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have identified a man who police say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police are searching for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who they say fled in a car before officers arrived. Authorities used security video to help identify the suspect.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Customers and employees hid or fled toward the exits after gunshots rang out in Thornton, a suburb of Denver. Avila says he doesn’t know how many rounds were fired.

Two men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

