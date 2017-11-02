Open house for city schools Aspire program is Monday

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Aspire program, which offers free adult education classes, has scheduled an open house for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Aspire is on Choffin’s lower floor.

The open house is aimed at adults, aged 18 and older. Attendees will learn about Aspire’s free GED classes offered at six locations in Mahoning County as well as a new law that allows Ohioans to choose from three different high school equivalency tests (formerly known as GED tests).

Information will be available about free English for Speakers of Other Languages classes for adults from other countries who want to improve their English language reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.

No reservation is necessary and refreshments will be served. For information call the Aspire Office at Choffin at 330-744-8769.