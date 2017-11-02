JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio launches anti-opioid ad campaign to reduce prescribing


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 1:28 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio has launched its latest ad campaign targeting the state’s deadly opioid epidemic.

The $1 million “Take Charge Ohio” public awareness campaign targets prescribers, their patients and the public.

The campaign announced Thursday includes TV, radio, newspaper and online ads. There also will be billboards, social media postings and targeted emails. The funding comes from a federal grant.

One ad aimed at doctors says: “Before prescribing medication, discuss other ways to manage pain with your patient.”

The campaign is one of several in Ohio, which last year saw 4,050 overdose deaths. Many were linked to heron and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Ohio launched a $200,000 campaign last year urging drug users’ relatives and friends and the public to know the signs of an overdose and obtain an antidote.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes