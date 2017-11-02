UPDATE | Neighbors: Walmart suspect unfriendly, hostile

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) – Neighbors of the man suspected of fatally shooting three people at a suburban Denver Walmart say he was unfriendly and occasionally hostile toward them.

Gerald Burnett says he was sitting on the stairs drinking coffee one morning at his garden-style apartment building in Thornton when Scott Ostrem came down the outdoor stairway. He says Ostrem told him to move and cursed at him.

Teresa Muniz says Ostrem never returned her greetings and once or twice swore at people for sitting in the stairways or leaving laundry in communal machines.

She says she sometimes saw him carrying a bow and set of arrows or a shotgun into or out of his apartment.

She says most people in the building know one another but she never even knew Ostrem’s name until now.