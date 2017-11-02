JOBS
Man convicted of killing teen girl he recruited to rob bank


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 12:57 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man has been found guilty of aggravated murder for killing his former 17-year-old girlfriend who he recruited to rob a bank

Prosecutors say a co-defendant and fellow gang member told Kiechaun Newell to kill the girl to silence her.

Cleveland.com reports a jury on Wednesday convicted Newell in the August 2016 shooting of Breanna Fluitt.

A prosecutor told jurors that Newell was afraid his former girlfriend would turn him and his accomplice in after surveillance photos of the bank robbery were made public.

Prosecutors say Newell's mother, sister and three 15-year-old boys were with Newell when Fluitt was killed. They testified against him at trial. His mother contacted police after learning that Newell had bragged about the slaying.

