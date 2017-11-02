Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 16

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 16 people including Kenneth Daniel, also known in municipal court records as Kenneth Daniels, 25, of Market Street, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.

Daniel is charged with the death of TreVaughn Bell, 24, who was shot in a yard on Verona Avenue. Investigators said before Bell died, he was able to tell police Daniel shot him. Daniel was found by police a short distance away with a 9mm handgun. He has been in the county jail since his arrest.

Also indicted by the grand jury was Delord Green, 25, of Summer Street, on charges of escape, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, 11 counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of obstructing official business and illegal use of food stamps or WIC benefits.

Green has been in the county jail since his arrest Sept. 27 by Mill Creek MetroParks Police. Reports said Green was a suspect in several break ins of vehicles at the park when he was spotted by park police officers, ran from them, then ran again at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was taken for examination after he was chased by Mill Creek police.

Also indicted by the grand jury was:

Jason Gibson, 24, Griffith Street, two counts of forgery and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Thomas Williams, 30, Alameda Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Damon L. Banks-Lopez, 20, Meadowbrook Lane, Boardman, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

John Houser, 53, West Princeton Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia,

Braylon Hunter, 26, Burlington Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Moore, 28, Oxford Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert D. Dragelevich, 43, Academy Drive, aggravated possession of drugs.

Tina Marie McMahon, 37, Wildwood Drive, Boardman, possession of a dangerous drug, vandalism and obstructing official business.

James Meade, 57, West Dennick Avenue, failure to register.

Heather Nelson, 24, Monroe Street, Campbell, possession of heroin.

Kevin M. Sabo, 40, Wesley Avenue, escape and vandalism.

Joshua Pixley, 28, South Garland Avenue, possession of marijuana.

Robert J. Hamrock Jr., 50, Hasty Road, Austintown, direct presentment, theft from elderly.

Jesse R. Spragling, 41, Sherwood Avenue, direct presentment, receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.