Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CLARK, JOHN R II 07/01/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Telecommunications Harassment

CLINCKSCALE, DERREKA K 05/07/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

DURRETT, STEVEN 09/14/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Prior Conviction w/i 20 years

FLEISCHER, GREGORY A 03/31/1957 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

GARNER, JABRAILL J 08/07/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

GRISSETT, TASHAUNA 12/21/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Endangering Children

HORNE, JAMES M 09/07/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fail To Appear On A PR Bond

HURST, GREGORY N 09/21/1976 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

MATTA, MATHEW M 08/17/1958 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

SLONAKER, CRYSTAL 08/21/1986 Trafficking in Drugs

WILLIAMS, ESSIQUE JR 12/19/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AFTASI, ALI AKBAR 11/08/1994 10/27/2017 O/R

DUGGAN, DMITRI AHIAR 10/23/1995 10/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOLCOMB, STACY DANIELLE 11/20/1970 10/30/2017 WTD

PARENT, ALEX A 07/15/1985 10/24/2017 BONDED OUT