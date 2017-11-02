Lecture gives history of funeral homes

CANFIELD

The Canfield Historical Society’s annual Fall Lecture Series continues at 7 p.m. next Thursday with a lecture at the Canfield Historical Society Bond House, 44 W. Main St. in Canfield, on the history of Lane Funeral Homes: a centennial family business. One of the oldest family-owned businesses in the nation, Lane began doing business in Mineral Ridge in 1855 and is now run by the fifth generation of the Lane family. Lane Funeral Homes has evolved from one funeral home, one ambulance, a one-employee operation, to one of the leading firms in the state of Ohio. This lecture will present an interesting history of funeral practices through the ages.

No pre-registration is necessary for this free lecture. For more information, call 330-533-3458.