Holidays at the at SRMC gift shop

SALEM

SRMC Gift Shop Hosting “Holidays at the Look Nook”

Salem Regional Medical Center’s Look Nook Gift Shop, 1995 E. State St. is inviting residents to come see the latest trends in holiday gifts at its annual open house from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Stroll through seasonal displays that offer something to fit every décor style, from traditional to whimsical, while tasting treats and celebrating the coming holiday season.

During the open house, The Look Nook Gift Shop will raffle a 10 x 24 inch tall lighted acrylic snowman, valued at $125. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at $1 each or six for $5 at the event. Winners need not be present for drawing.



For more information, call 330-337-2883 or visit Salem Regional Medical Center on Facebook. The Look Nook Gift Shop is located on the ground floor concourse of the hospital.