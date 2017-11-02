Dominion plans $4.27 million pipeline project in Warren

WARREN — Dominion Energy Ohio plans to invest $4.27 million to replace a combined 26,056 feet of bare steel pipeline with corrosion-resistant coated steel or plastic line in three separate fall and winter pipeline infrastructure replacement projects within the city.

The projects are part of Dominion East Ohio’s overall Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement program, launched in mid-2008.

The $4 billion, 25-year, PIR program will involve the eventual replacement of more than 5,500 miles of the company’s 22,000-mile pipeline system.

The first project, scheduled to begin Nov. 13, weather permitting, will replace 2,340 feet of 1943-vintage, bare steel pipeline with coated steel line and 7,425 feet of 1944-vintage bare steel pipeline with medium-density plastic line.

The $1.499 million project will affect portions of Hoyt, Maple, Second, Third and Fourth streets and Hayes and Highland Avenues in the city and will include replacing 143 service lines. Scheduled completion date is March 30, weather permitting.

The other two projects, which total $2.79 million, are set in April and May.

