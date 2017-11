NEW MIDDLETOWN

Cub Scout Pack 119 will host a pasta dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 N. Main St, New Middletown. There will be a bake sale, basket auction and a 50-50 raffle. Takeout is available. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 12 and children under 5 eat free. Proceeds will benefit Pack 119.