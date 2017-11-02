JOBS
Crews assess fuel odor in Poland


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 6:37 p.m.

POLAND

Mahoning County hazardous material personnel spent several hours Thursday afternoon in Poland searching for the source of a gasoline smell reported by residents near Poland Presbyterian Church near the intersection of North Lima Road and Main Street.

The origin of the smell was narrowed down to an area between Nesbitt and Coblentz streets, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. First responders on the scene said they planned to flush sewer lines in the area as a precaution in case someone had dumped gas down a storm drain.

Poland Township leaders say there is nothing hazardous or flammable. However, as a precaution crews from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Transportation were brought in to assist. The Ohio EPA said their crew reported that a noticeable sheen was discovered in the stormwater and sewer systems.

It was not known Thursday what impact the spill would have on the environment.

