Club hosts fundraiser at St. Nicholas Hall


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 9:19 a.m.

STRUTHERS

New Beginnings Club of Youngstown Inc. will sponsor a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Great Hall, 764 Fifth St. Angelo Babbaro will entertain with a Tribute to Frank Sinatra. There will be a basket auction, 50-50 raffle, door prizes and more. Dinners include pasta, salad, rolls, beverages and dessert. Tickets are $10 in advance. $15 at the door. For tickets, call Vincent Archangelo at 330-953-0977 or Deborah Congonello at 330-397-8167. For information, visit www.nbcoyinc.org.

