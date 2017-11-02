Clash emerges over Puerto Rico power restoration time line

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are clashing over when power will be fully restored to the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico officials say today the state-owned utility is generating 37 percent of its regular output and aims for 95 percent by mid-December. But a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official says the goal is to restore 75 percent by the end of January.

The difference in estimates comes two days after the state-owned utility canceled a heavily scrutinized $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings after the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20.

Power company director Ricardo Ramos says he is recommending that Oklahoma-based Cobra Acquisitions, which has a $200 million contract with the government, subcontract the workers Whitefish had employed.