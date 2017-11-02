Church begins pirogi sales this week

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall, 526 W. Rayen Ave., will take orders each week for freshly made potato and potato with kraut pirogi for $6 per dozen. No containers are necessary. Orders should be placed from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at 330-746-9528 and are to be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Hot lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.