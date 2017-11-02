JOBS
Church begins pirogi sales this week


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 9:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall, 526 W. Rayen Ave., will take orders each week for freshly made potato and potato with kraut pirogi for $6 per dozen. No containers are necessary. Orders should be placed from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at 330-746-9528 and are to be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Hot lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

