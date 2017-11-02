Canfield 24th in performance rankings on state report cards

CANFIELD

Canfield schools placed 24th in state rankings for performance index scores from the 2016-17 school year’s Ohio report card results released in late September.

The Plain Dealer of Cleveland released a list of the 608 school districts in the state ranked by performance-index scores.

Performance index is measured by state test scores, specifically improved test scores. Every student taking the test, regardless of previous test results, contributes to a performance index if they improve from previous tests.

Canfield’s score of 103.8 makes it the highest-ranked school in the Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana county area in terms of performance index.

The next closest were Maplewood schools in Trumbull County, ranked 32nd with 103, and Columbiana School District ranked 41st with 102.5. Maplewood and Columbiana are the highest within their respective counties.

