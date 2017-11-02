JOBS
Campbell man revealed as suspect in Austintown Walmart shooting


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 3:39 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police today revealed the identity of the man suspected in a shooting at Austintown Walmart earlier this week.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, who has been charged with felonious assault after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car at the department store and hospitalized Monday.

Police Chief Bob Gavalier told The Vindicator on Monday the unidentified victim is from the Columbus area and was expected to survive the shooting. Gavalier continued the victim was targeted.

Any information on Craig can be given by calling 866-492-6833, or by texting “WANTED” to 847411. Tips can be anonymous.

