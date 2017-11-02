JOBS
Austintown Kmart to close


Published: Thu, November 2, 2017 @ 5:38 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The next Kmart to close its doors in the Mahoning Valley is located at 4475 Mahoning Ave. The store will close will in January.

The company informed employees at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that they will be closing these stores in late January 2018.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as next Thursday at the closing stores.

The Boardman Kmart, now demolished, was the first to close in April 2016. The second to close was the Warren Kmart also in April 2016.

