Youngstown police investigating robbery on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN — A North Side man told police he was robbed of $1,400 about 8 p.m. Wednesday by three men as he was putting groceries away in the back of his home in the 2400 block of Elm Street.

The victim told police two men held him down and a third person punched and kicked him until they took his wallet and ran away.

The victim searched for the robbers before police were called. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for facial injuries.