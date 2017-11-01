JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Youngstown police investigating robbery on North Side


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 10:35 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A North Side man told police he was robbed of $1,400 about 8 p.m. Wednesday by three men as he was putting groceries away in the back of his home in the 2400 block of Elm Street.

The victim told police two men held him down and a third person punched and kicked him until they took his wallet and ran away.

The victim searched for the robbers before police were called. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes