Warren man pleads not guilty to Saturday afternoon robbery

WARREN — Charles C. Conley, 36, of Tod Avenue Northwest pleaded not guilty today to robbing a woman of her purse Saturday afternoon in the Giant Eagle supermarket on Mahoning Avenue.

A judge set Conley's bond at $50,000 in Warren Municipal Court.

Police said Conley followed a 68-year-old city woman into the store about 1 p.m. and waited for her to move away from her shopping cart, then grabbed her purse.

The woman also grabbed the purse and a short struggle ensued until Conley broke free and ran. He left in an older dark, Chevrolet Blazer parked in the fire lane. The woman’s purse had keys, debit cards, driver’s license and other things inside, police said.

Conley was booked into the county jail at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, but police did not indicate where he was arrested.