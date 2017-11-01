US votes against UN resolution condemning US embargo on Cuba

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States voted against a U.N. resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba today, reversing last year's abstention by the Obama administration and reflecting worsening U.S.-Cuban relations.

Israel joined the United States in opposing the embargo resolution, which was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2. That was the same vote as in 2015.

Last October, then-President Barack Obama's administration abstained for the first time in 25 years on the embargo resolution as the U.S. leader and Cuban President Raul Castro moved forward with the historic warming of relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba were broken in 1961 after Fidel Castro took power and installed a communist government. Raul Castro, his brother, and Obama officially restored relations in July 2016.

Before the vote, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the United States will continue to oppose the embargo resolution "as long as the Cuban people continue to be deprived of their human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Haley said no doubt some people won't understand why President Donald Trump's administration is "energetically" opposing Obama's position.

She said the American people chose a new president, and the United States will vote against any resolution calling for the lifting pf the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those [human] rights."

"The United States does not fear isolation in this chamber or anywhere else. Our principles are not up for a vote," she said. "We will stand for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms that the member states of this body have pledged to protect, even if we have to stand alone."