Struthers students collect thousands of socks for those in need


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 11:18 a.m.

STRUTHERS — A group of students from Struthers Middle School collected nearly 3,000 pairs of new socks they will donate to the needy as part of their second “Socktober” event.

The students sorted the socks today at the school before donating them to the Dorothy Day House and the Beatitude House. Dorothy Day house serves meals and allows the less fortunate to get a shower and relax. The Beatitude House helps disadvantaged women and children.

