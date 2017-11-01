SERB dismisses Youngstown teachers charge regarding pay raise

YOUNGSTOWN

The State Employment Relations Board has dismissed an unfair labor practices charge against Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip, finding a lack of probable cause.

In May, the Youngstown Education Association teachers union filed an unfair labor practice charge against the CEO, asserting that the district engaged in “direct dealing” and “public bargaining,” according to SERB records.

Specifically, records show the charge was a result of Mohip proposing to increase teacher salaries by a raise of 5 percent.

In May, The Vindicator reported that YEA President Larry Ellis said “no” to the raise on behalf of 518 district teachers.

The raise was 5 percent on top of the 2 percent teachers already are guaranteed by their successor contract effective July 1, 2016.

SERB dismissed the charge from May on Aug. 3, for lack of probable cause, according to SERB records.

Records show the YEA filed a motion for reconsideration on Sept. 15 without any new or additional information for reconsideration, which SERB denied Oct. 12.

Mohip said he is pleased with the end result.

