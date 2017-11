Putin in Iran for talks with Tehran, Azerbaijan leaders

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran today for trilateral talks with Tehran and Azerbaijan, a meeting that comes as the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal is threatened by President Donald Trump's refusal to re-certify the accord.

The talks in Tehran are to focus on regional matters, as well as terrorism and security issues. The three countries all share the Caspian Sea and railway and road projects are expected to be discussed at their meeting as well.

Putin landed at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport for the one-day meeting. It's his third visit to Iran after previously making trips in November 2015 and in 2007.

Putin then met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters. Details of those meetings were not immediately publicized.

The two countries have many mutual interests in the region. Russia and Iran have both backed embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's long civil war.

Before Putin's arrival, Russia's armed forces chief, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, met with his Iranian counterpart, Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and discussed defense and security issues, Iranian state television reported today, without elaborating.